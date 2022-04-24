490 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $674,390,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $601,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,638,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in MongoDB by 42.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 460,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,274,000 after buying an additional 136,247 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 17.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,160,000 after buying an additional 118,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total transaction of $13,933,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,833 shares of company stock valued at $57,329,693. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MDB stock opened at $371.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $388.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.36. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MongoDB Profile (Get Rating)
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
