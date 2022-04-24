490 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $674,390,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $601,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,638,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in MongoDB by 42.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 460,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,274,000 after buying an additional 136,247 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 17.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,160,000 after buying an additional 118,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total transaction of $13,933,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,833 shares of company stock valued at $57,329,693. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.72.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $371.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $388.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.36. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.