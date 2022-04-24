4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,700 ($35.13) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.14) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 4imprint Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,980 ($38.77).

4imprint Group stock opened at GBX 2,880 ($37.47) on Wednesday. 4imprint Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,152.65 ($28.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,265 ($42.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,796.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,823.59. The company has a market capitalization of £808.88 million and a PE ratio of 47.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 22.99 ($0.30) dividend. This is an increase from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $10.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. 4imprint Group’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

