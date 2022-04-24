$521.05 Million in Sales Expected for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $521.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $512.60 million and the highest is $537.00 million. Genesco posted sales of $538.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $727.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 145.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 74,687 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the third quarter worth about $960,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 4.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

GCO traded down $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.29. The company had a trading volume of 160,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,902. Genesco has a 52 week low of $46.44 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $891.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

