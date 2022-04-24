$537.53 Million in Sales Expected for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) will post $537.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $526.30 million and the highest is $546.10 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $510.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by $0.97. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.10 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Argo Group International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ARGO stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.16. 127,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,520. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About Argo Group International (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

