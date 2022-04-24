$57.73 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) to post $57.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.50 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $57.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year sales of $311.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $321.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $401.10 million, with estimates ranging from $392.90 million to $409.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,995,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,442,000 after purchasing an additional 36,612 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,762,000 after purchasing an additional 28,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,843,000 after purchasing an additional 19,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $13,003,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABTX traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.78. 43,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,318. The firm has a market cap of $830.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.92. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average of $42.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

