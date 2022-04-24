63,304 Shares in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Acquired by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Separately, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $567,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKEPP traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.73. 396,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,058. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $8.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

