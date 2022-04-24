$643.13 Million in Sales Expected for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) to report $643.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $634.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $653.00 million. AdaptHealth reported sales of $482.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $702.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.15 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AHCO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

AHCO stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.36. 893,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,204. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.31. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $31.14.

In related news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 13,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $200,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 32,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 88,180 shares of company stock worth $1,351,923 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in AdaptHealth by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in AdaptHealth by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in AdaptHealth by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in AdaptHealth by 142.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AdaptHealth by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

