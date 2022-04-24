6,864 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Acquired by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. Sony Group makes up 2.2% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SONY traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.60. 879,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,385. The stock has a market cap of $107.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.00. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $85.55 and a 1 year high of $133.75.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $26.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.83%. Research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

