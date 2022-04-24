$730,000.00 in Sales Expected for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVBGet Rating) will post sales of $730,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the lowest is $400,000.00. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year sales of $9.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $20.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $146.51 million, with estimates ranging from $10.52 million to $232.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS.

PRVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Provention Bio by 5,117.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 715,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 702,011 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Provention Bio by 1,007.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 70,667 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Provention Bio by 26.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 162,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 34,372 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $5.64 on Thursday. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21.

Provention Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.