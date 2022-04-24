$730,000.00 in Sales Expected for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) will post sales of $730,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the lowest is $400,000.00. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year sales of $9.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $20.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $146.51 million, with estimates ranging from $10.52 million to $232.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS.

PRVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Provention Bio by 5,117.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 715,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 702,011 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Provention Bio by 1,007.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 70,667 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Provention Bio by 26.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 162,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 34,372 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $5.64 on Thursday. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

