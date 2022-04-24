$734.41 Million in Sales Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) will announce $734.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $747.56 million and the lowest is $728.30 million. Primerica posted sales of $636.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.24). Primerica had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.29.

Shares of PRI traded down $6.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.98. The stock had a trading volume of 146,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,570. Primerica has a 1 year low of $121.22 and a 1 year high of $179.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.74 and its 200 day moving average is $148.47.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 1,204.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

