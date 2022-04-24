$74.98 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) to report $74.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.20 million. Computer Programs and Systems posted sales of $68.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year sales of $314.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $293.12 million to $325.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $333.13 million, with estimates ranging from $307.80 million to $350.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,459 shares of company stock worth $238,223 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,658. The firm has a market cap of $492.17 million, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.62. Computer Programs and Systems has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

