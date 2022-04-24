Aavegotchi (GHST) One Day Trading Volume Hits $11.57 Million

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for about $1.89 or 0.00004759 BTC on popular exchanges. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $113.71 million and approximately $11.57 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00033917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00103651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

GHST is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 61,994,524 coins and its circulating supply is 60,230,360 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

