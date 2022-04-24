ABB (NYSE:ABB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 18.95%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

NYSE:ABB opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05. ABB has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70.

Get ABB alerts:

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.537 per share. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.18%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 923,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,236,000 after acquiring an additional 36,993 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,743,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,557,000 after acquiring an additional 201,047 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

About ABB (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.