Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Reduced by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,054 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.6% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 10,304 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 13,814 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $913,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $3.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.64. 6,710,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,736,269. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.62.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total transaction of $53,867.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

