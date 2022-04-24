AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,223,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 3.1% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.07% of AbbVie worth $165,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $1,511,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

Shares of ABBV traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,938,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,411,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $273.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

