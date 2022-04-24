Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) will announce $1.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90 million. Aclaris Therapeutics reported sales of $1.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $6.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 million to $7.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.98 million, with estimates ranging from $5.60 million to $8.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 1,343.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 441,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,665. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51.

In related news, CEO Neal Walker sold 56,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $895,780.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 27,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $426,762.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,197 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 134.4% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 53,325 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.3% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

