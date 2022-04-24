AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). AcuityAds posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 14.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.21.

Shares of ATY opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.90 million and a PE ratio of 22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the third quarter valued at $838,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 18.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

