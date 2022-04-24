Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,758.37.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMIGY. Barclays raised Admiral Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.38) to GBX 2,630 ($34.22) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($37.73) to GBX 2,600 ($33.83) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC raised Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of AMIGY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.33. 1,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average is $39.06. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

