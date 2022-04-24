Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.64) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON ADT1 opened at GBX 143 ($1.86) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 132.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 138.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 20.41 and a quick ratio of 20.20. Adriatic Metals has a one year low of GBX 109 ($1.42) and a one year high of GBX 178.50 ($2.32). The company has a market capitalization of £380.92 million and a P/E ratio of -31.09.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

