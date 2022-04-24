AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Bought by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in AerCap by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,792,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $558,957,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in AerCap by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,133,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,789,000 after acquiring an additional 440,556 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in AerCap by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,053,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,318,000 after acquiring an additional 147,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in AerCap by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,994,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AER. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of AerCap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

AER traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 774,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,978. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.85. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.26. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). AerCap had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

