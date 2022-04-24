Aergo (AERGO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8.23 Million

Aergo (AERGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Aergo has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Aergo has a market cap of $91.21 million and approximately $8.23 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aergo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aergo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00033712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00103150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Aergo Profile

Aergo (CRYPTO:AERGO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 365,462,199 coins. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io . The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo . The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

Aergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.