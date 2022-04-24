Aeternity (AE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.68 Million

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. Aeternity has a market cap of $37.08 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aeternity

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 399,568,218 coins and its circulating supply is 353,747,274 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

