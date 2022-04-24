Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives C$29.96 Average Price Target from Analysts

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.96.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Air Canada to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total value of C$445,473.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,438,983.83. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total transaction of C$105,494.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,076 shares in the company, valued at C$238,023.24. Insiders have sold 24,265 shares of company stock worth $562,602 over the last quarter.

Shares of AC traded down C$0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$24.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,691,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,452. The firm has a market cap of C$8.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$23.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.99. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$19.31 and a 12 month high of C$29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported C($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.27) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.41 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Canada will post 1.6699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

