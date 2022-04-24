Akash Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $786,398.00 (AKT)

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last week, Akash Network has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $131.03 million and $786,398.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046102 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.89 or 0.07402681 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00043164 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,441.98 or 0.99756547 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

