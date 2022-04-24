Alchemix (ALCX) Price Reaches $74.53 on Top Exchanges

Alchemix (ALCX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for about $74.53 or 0.00187957 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemix has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Alchemix has a total market cap of $93.27 million and $3.01 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00033875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00103706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

ALCX is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,483,244 coins and its circulating supply is 1,251,394 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

