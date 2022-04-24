Alchemy Pay (ACH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.25 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $133.24 million and approximately $12.25 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,357,841,499 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

