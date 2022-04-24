Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Increased by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 1.3% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,486,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,345 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $947,037,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.7% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,887,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $723,636,000 after acquiring an additional 969,061 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.49. The company had a trading volume of 25,130,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,908,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.39. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $239.22. The firm has a market cap of $234.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

