Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Announces Earnings Results

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 4.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Alpine Income Property Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.530-$1.580 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.92 million, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.96. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $21.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PINE shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $135,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 836,043 shares in the company, valued at $15,341,389.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,242 shares of company stock worth $371,264 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,512 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 26,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 58,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

