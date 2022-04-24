Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4,100.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,625.00 to $4,550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,095.14.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,887.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,671.45 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,089.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,244.34.

Amazon.com’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 52.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,641,586. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.