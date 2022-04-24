Ambrosus (AMB) Achieves Market Cap of $10.54 Million

Ambrosus (AMB) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ambrosus coin can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Ambrosus has a market cap of $10.54 million and approximately $76,341.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

POA (POA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC.

POA Network (POA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Umi Digital (UMI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UMI (UMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Ambrosus

AMB is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,152,127 coins. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

