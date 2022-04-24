American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 269,053 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,053 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $117,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,712 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,567,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,429,000. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,828,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,618,000 after purchasing an additional 993,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,074,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,200,000 after purchasing an additional 836,557 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $117.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.70. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

