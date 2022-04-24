American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,554,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 194,184 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $109,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 143,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after buying an additional 37,122 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 181,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 112,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $1,045,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,331 shares of company stock worth $3,911,613. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.69.

NYSE MAS opened at $50.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

