American Century Companies Inc. Sells 325,374 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,495,586 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 325,374 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $334,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at $301,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 52.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,667 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 16.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,567 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 24.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at about $402,000. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEA in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.67.

SEA stock opened at $87.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.39. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.54 and a 200-day moving average of $204.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.