American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) Shares Acquired by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned about 0.32% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of KORP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,934. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.65. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.32 and a 52 week high of $53.12.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KORP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.