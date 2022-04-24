American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Trimmed by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $180.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.48.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.82.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

