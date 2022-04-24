AMF Tjanstepension AB Acquires 593 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Humana were worth $46,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Humana by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,867,000 after buying an additional 626,652 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Humana by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,848 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,590,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,008,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Humana by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,615,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,791,000 after buying an additional 69,820 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,287,000 after buying an additional 279,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HUM shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.55.

Humana stock traded down $11.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $444.48. 715,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,838. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

