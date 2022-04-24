AMF Tjanstepension AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,449 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.18% of Prudential Financial worth $74,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,147. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 28,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,357,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total transaction of $1,229,822.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,975 shares of company stock worth $9,821,709 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.14.

About Prudential Financial (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.