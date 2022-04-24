AMF Tjanstepension AB Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,444 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.2% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.07% of PepsiCo worth $169,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $2.69 on Friday, reaching $172.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,863,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,467. The firm has a market cap of $238.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.73 and a 1 year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.31.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

