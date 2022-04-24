AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $39.40 Million Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 554,222 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 403,569 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $39,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 47.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BNS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.66.

NYSE:BNS traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $66.90. 1,302,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,708. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $74.86. The company has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

