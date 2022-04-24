AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $41.59 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,388,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 34,737 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $41,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 120,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 145,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 43,041 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLB stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.65. 20,745,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,472,354. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.45.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

