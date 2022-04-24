AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $539.66 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,667 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 28,552 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 3.7% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.05% of Tesla worth $539,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after buying an additional 1,491,005 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 299.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $631,221,000 after buying an additional 610,300 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,871 shares of company stock worth $61,335,952. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $910.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $960.41.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,005.05. 23,232,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,731,720. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 136.37, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $937.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $984.77. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

