AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $75.05 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 988,149 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 186,870 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.08% of TJX Companies worth $75,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,049 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,031 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX stock traded down $3.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.71. 5,424,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,210,298. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day moving average is $67.71. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

