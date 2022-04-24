AMF Tjanstepension AB Raises Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,855,000 after acquiring an additional 29,339 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $413,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.78.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL traded down $11.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $385.40. The company had a trading volume of 239,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,486. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.89 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $384.38 and a 1 year high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

