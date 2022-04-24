AMF Tjanstepension AB Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 210,445 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.05% of Union Pacific worth $84,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.74.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded down $10.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.30. 5,090,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,532,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.87%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

