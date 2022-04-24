AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 11,622 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,622 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDOC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.5% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 670 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.31.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $200,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.25. 2,716,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,897. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.27. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $192.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Teladoc Health (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.