AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 162,761 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 162,761 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $57,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

CNI stock traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.39. 849,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.27. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.579 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.86.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

