AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 19,783 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,783 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Catalent were worth $11,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Catalent by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.88.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,839,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,526. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $90.42 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.52.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Profile (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.