AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 302,901 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,311,066 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 302,901 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.0% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.05% of Cisco Systems worth $146,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.36. 17,690,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,657,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day moving average is $56.57. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

