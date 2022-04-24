AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 63,990 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 356,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,990 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Chubb were worth $68,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.73.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.10. 1,579,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,356. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $155.78 and a twelve month high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

