AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 742 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $13,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.60.

Shares of BURL stock traded down $8.42 on Friday, hitting $209.15. The company had a trading volume of 832,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,387. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.15 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

